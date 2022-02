DULUTH — Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center has named Lisa Frey as its new executive director, Health Dimensions Group announced in a news release last week. Frey will lead Chris Jensen's day-to-day clinical and financial operations. She previously worked as an administrator for a rehabilitation, memory care and long-term skilled nursing center in Bemidji and has more than 25 years of leadership experience. She has guided care communities through all levels regulatory oversight and the development and implementation of COVID-19 readiness plans, the release said.

