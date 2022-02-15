ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

All lanes of Hwy 707 blocked after crash in Horry County

By Kaitlyn Luna
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNY, S.C. (WBTW) — All lanes of traffic are blocked after a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 707.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, crews were sent around 8:02 a.m. to the area of Highway 707 and Tournament Boulevard near Lowes and Publix.

Injuries have been reported at this time, but details are limited. Count on News13 for updates.

