As the United States tries to tackle right-wing domestic extremism, some public figures continue to try to deflect attention instead to the left-wing faction known as antifa. Last week, former president Donald Trump again minimized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and then pivoted to one of his favorite targets: violent “radical left people” who had been involved in the 2020 racial justice protests. Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has alleged that antifa was behind the insurrection at the Capitol. And a year ago, currently infamous podcaster Joe Rogan had to walk back comments in which he blamed Oregon’s wildfires on “left-wing people” like antifa.

PROTESTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO