Kamila Valieva was emotional and dominant in first Olympic 2022 performance since doping scandal

Controversy has swirled around Kamila Valieva for days, but the 15-year-old Russian skater twirled her way closer to another dominant gold medal on Tuesday.

Valieva finished first in the short program with a score of 82.16 at the Beijing Olympics, easily earning her qualification into the free skate, in which she will try to secure the singles competition gold medal Thursday. It would be her second gold medal of the Olympics, if the medal lasts.

She recorded a 44.51 technical score and 37.65 component score.

After completing her routine, Valieva broke down in tears before being embraced by her coach.

Skating to Kirill Richter’s traditional “In Memoriam,” Valieva did not have as flawless a performance as in her Olympic debut in the team competition. She slipped on her triple axel early in her performance, and her 82.16 score was her lowest short program score of the season. Valieva did not speak to reporters after her performance.

Kamila Valieva competes in the short program at the 2022 Olympics.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal from the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union and deemed Valieva eligible for the women’s individual competition.

Just a day after she powered the ROC to the team event gold medal, Valieva’s positive test for trimetazidine surfaced, though the test occurred six weeks ago. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency claimed it did not receive notification until Feb. 7, when it banned Valieva from continuing to compete.

The ROC soon lifted that ban, prompting the appeal.

Later Tuesday, a report by The New York Times said Valieva’s blood sample had three different substances used to treat heart conditions, including trimetazidine, which triggered the doping storm. According to the report, which referenced documents submitted at the CAS hearing, Valieva’s sample also contained the heart medications hypoxen and L-Carnitine, which are not on the WADA’s prohibited list.

Valieva was emotional after her performance.

On NBC’s broadcast, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski expressed their disdain for Valieva competing amid the scandal. During her performance, they seemingly protested Valieva’s participation, with Weir saying, “All I feel I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics,” as the only commentary on the performance.

Valieva entered the competition, along with her Russian teammates, as a heavy favorite.

The ROC’s other two competitors, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, placed second and fourth with scores of 80.20 and 74.60, respectively.

After their dominant short program performances, there is a strong possibility all three Russians, who share the same coaches, will sweep the women’s singles medal podium.

Alysa Liu — who at 16 is Team USA’s youngest athlete at the Games — entered the ice with a huge grin and left with an even bigger one. Skating to “Gypsy Dance” from the ballet “Don Quixote,” Liu earned a 69.50 score — the highest of the three Americans. She finished with a technical score of 36.85 and component score of 32.65.

Alysa Liu during her short program performance.

In the wake of her fellow teenage competitor’s scandal, Liu’s father blasted Valieva, pushing back on her treatment as a minor and the ruling’s concern for “irreparable harm.”

“How about the irreparable harm to other clean athletes? You are depriving them,” Arthur Liu previously told The Associated Press. “Alysa has been tested since she was 12 or 13 years old and she knows what she is supposed to take and what she’s not supposed to take. Even when she was a junior, when she was 12, during nationals she got really sick and I didn’t give her any medication because of concerns of doping. I didn’t even give her any medication, she was so sick.

“She [Valieva] tested positive for a banned drug. What’s not clear about it? She should be out. That is as simple as that. What kind of message are they sending to millions of young boys and girls in sports — particularly figure skaters? That cheaters are allowed to compete in the Olympics, the holiest competition on the planet? It totally destroys the Olympic spirit.”

Mariah Bell, the reigning U.S. national champion, got off to a shaky start in her long-awaited Olympic debut. She fell on her second jump, a triple-triple during her opening combination. At 25, Bell is the oldest American singles skater at the Olympics since 1928.

The Oklahoma native collected herself, however, and earned qualification with a 65.38 score and 11th-place finish. Bell had a technical score of 33.43 and component score of 32.95, with the fall docking her a point.

Bell’s trainer — former American figure skater Adam Rippon — also ripped the decision to allow Valieva to compete prior to the free skate.

“Dirty cheaters, and we are accommodating them,” Rippon said. “I don’t know how the Olympics recovers from this.”

American Karen Chen’s 64.11 score earned her 13th place.

In its decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that the medal ceremony, if Valieva captures a top-three spot, will be delayed until after her case is resolved, as will the team medal ceremony.

The top 25 of the 30 short program skaters advanced to the free skate, where that score will be added to determine the women’s singles medal winners.

Usually, only the top 24 skaters advance to the free skate, but 25 are going this year due to Valieva’s possible ineligibility.