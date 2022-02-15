ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Fashion's Paradigm Shift

By Alison S. Cohn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Is this okay?" asks Collina Strada founder Hillary Taymour as she takes the hand of designer Christopher John Rogers. It’s a Wednesday morning in early January, and with the Omicron variant raging, it feels like something of a miracle that Taymour, Rogers, and nine other New York designers who are shaping...

Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
fashionweekdaily.com

Christian Siriano Imagines A Grungy Glam ‘Victorian Matrix’ For Fall ’22

A Christian Siriano show is always a bit of an outer body experience, what with seeing his steadfast celebrity supporters in the flesh as they take their seats front row, and witnessing catwalk legends up close and personal on the runway. But for Fall ’22 he went a step further, and created a kind of world and characters that we’d yet to witness. On Saturday evening, the designer immersed his loyal crowd in what he calls the Victorian Matrix…allow us to elaborate.
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
Harper's Bazaar

Blake Lively Shows Loyalty to Michael Kors at NYFW in a Monochrome Skirt Suit

Blake Lively was more A Simple Favor than Gossip Girl at Tuesday’s Michael Kors fall/winter 2022 show in New York City. The actress looked like an elevated Hamptons-meets-Hollywood bombshell with her relaxed golden waves, rep lip, glamorous tan, and monochrome powder-blue skirt suit. The three-piece ensemble consisted of a crop top, midi-length pencil skirt, and blazer, which she wore draped over her shoulders as she posed with the designer, her longtime friend, on the red carpet.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
People

Princess Diana's Nieces, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Are Regally Chic at New York Fashion Week

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer made their mark at New York Fashion Week!. The 29-year-old sisters attended Michael Kors' fall/winter ready-to-wear runway show, where they sat alongside stars including Blake Lively, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose and Brooke Shields. Models including Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid took the runway to model Kors' "big city glamour"-inspired collection.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Model legends walk Sergio Hudson's NY Fashion Week runway

NEW YORK – With model legends Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy on his runway, Sergio Hudson took New York Fashion Week on a vibrant, outlandish safari Sunday inspired in part by the blues, yellows and oranges favored by the Ndebele of southern Africa. But attitude was just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
WWD

New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

Click here to read the full article. The dream is still alive. It’s not Tom, Tommy or Ralph, but a new generation of designers this New York Fashion Week who are shaping the look of American fashion — couture-like, quirky-special, inclusive and tech-enhanced, but above all democratic.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So Far One silver lining of the pandemic is that it gave designers time and space to be creative, birthing new labels like Interior NYC. “There’s a new wave of brands gaining momentum, and in time that will lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is America’s Favorite Designer Label, a New Study Says

Click here to read the full article. Americans just can’t get enough of Louis Vuitton. On the heels of LVMH posting a record $71.5 billion in revenue in 2021, the legendary French house can partially thank the pandemic boom for making it the most coveted luxury brand in the United States, according to a new study. The findings come from a study by online art gallery SINGULART, which examined search data from 2018 to 2021 to see where interest spiked for 42 designer brands. The French maison topped the chart of designer labels both in the US and in Europe, with a...
Essence

Brooklyn-Based Fashion Brand TIER Partners With Brooklyn Nets For Limited Collaboration Capsule

The creative fashion brand has come together with the acclaimed NBA franchise to launch three exclusively curated pieces. Founded in 2014 by Brooklyn natives Nigeria Ealey, Esaie Jean Simon, and Victor James, TIER has been breaking the mold and non-traditional standards in the fashion industry through its quality, comfortable materials, and incredible designs. The brand has grown to be known as the bridge between affordable luxury clothing and one-of-a-kind experiences that has been praised by the likes of A-list celebrities and tastemakers such as Winnie Harlow, Issa Rae, City Girls, Bryson Tiller, Carmelo Anthony, Young Thug, and more. Launching tomorrow, February 7, Brooklyn-based fashion brand TIER has secured the ultimate fashion and sports collaboration bag by teaming up with Brooklyn’s own Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Coi Leray Elevates Strappy Sandals With Dramatic Furry Coat for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February is always eventful. The month kicks off with the Super Bowl and then there’s Valentine’s Day. As in-person events return, designers are pulling out all the stops for their fashion shows and celebrities are showing up to get the first look. On Monday, Coi Leray popped out to the attend the Hardware LDN FW 2022 fashion show. The chart-topping rapper looked luxe in an all-black outfit. She wore a black ribbed midi dress. The “No More Parties” artist didn’t need...
NYLON

New York Fashion Week Favorite Puppets And Puppets Is Ready To Be Everywhere

Ever since Puppets and Puppets launched in 2019, it’s become one of the most talked-about labels during New York Fashion Week. Founder Carly Mark named the brand after her dog and has transfixed fans and industry insiders with pieces that are a mix of highly technical construction, humor, and darkness. Take, for example, boned statement corsets, massive sculptural skirts that take up the entire runway, wheels of cheese as headdresses, and black leather bags with resin cookies attached to them. The latter of which has become the label’s definitive bestseller that retailers like Ssense can’t even keep in stock for longer than a day or two.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rit.edu

RIT alumna’s clothing brand featured in New York Fashion Week

After a lifelong interest in clothing design, Chrystel Anne Clasicas has burst onto the fashion scene, starting by selling face masks in 2020 and showing her work at New York Fashion Week only one year later. Now, she’s preparing to appear again at this year’s New York Fashion Week by showing a collection of designs in collaboration with RIT engineers.
ROCHESTER, NY

