New York Fashion's Paradigm Shift

The creative fashion brand has come together with the acclaimed NBA franchise to launch three exclusively curated pieces. Founded in 2014 by Brooklyn natives Nigeria Ealey, Esaie Jean Simon, and Victor James, TIER has been breaking the mold and non-traditional standards in the fashion industry through its quality, comfortable materials, and incredible designs. The brand has grown to be known as the bridge between affordable luxury clothing and one-of-a-kind experiences that has been praised by the likes of A-list celebrities and tastemakers such as Winnie Harlow, Issa Rae, City Girls, Bryson Tiller, Carmelo Anthony, Young Thug, and more. Launching tomorrow, February 7, Brooklyn-based fashion brand TIER has secured the ultimate fashion and sports collaboration bag by teaming up with Brooklyn’s own Brooklyn Nets.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO