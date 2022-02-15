‘Peaky Blinders’ Final Season Premiere Date Announced

New York-based playwright Caroline Franklin is adapting her stage play The Bronte Girls for television alongside Call the Midwife director Darcia Martin. ZDF Enterprises and the U.K.-based Parsonage Productions are behind the project, which tells a fictional account of the last summer the Bronte sisters spent together. The six-part series will be executive produced by Harvey Myman, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, and Patrick Irwin, who previously collaborated on the British-Irish period crime drama Miss Scarlet and The Duke.
