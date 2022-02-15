‘Peaky Blinders’ Final Season Premiere Date Announced

Focus Features has released the full official trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the upcoming sequel to the popular British period drama’s 2019 big-screen debut. The trailer (watch below) focuses on the film’s two main plot points, a “moving picture” being filmed at Downton and a mysterious villa in the South of France inherited by Dame Maggie Smith‘s Dowager Countess. In the midst of all this drama, preparations are being made for Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) and Tom Branson’s (Allen Leech) lavish wedding.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO