Russian court rejects Facebook owner Meta's appeal over $26 mln fine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB.O), saying the company had 60 days to pay a 2 billion rouble ($26 million) fine over its failure to delete content which Russia deems illegal, the court said.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 75.5925 roubles)

Reporting by Alex Marrow; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

