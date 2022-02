Luke Bryan is reflecting on how he's turned tragedy into art. Throughout his career, Luke has been open about how the sudden deaths of his siblings have impacted him. His brother Chris was killed in a car accident not long before Luke left for Nashville. In 2007, his sister Kelly passed away unexpectedly, followed by her husband Lee, who died of a heart attack in 2014. Since then, the singer and his wife Caroline have been taking care of his late sister's three children, along with their two sons, Tate and Bo.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO