New Hampshire man in jail after his arrest on cruise, accused of stealing Hertz rental car
this is like the 5th article i read in the last month were hurtz is claiming car theft ..last article they accused a man in Colorado of theft in Ga. and the man was never in Ga. hurtz went out of business so they are looking for scapegoats for there unethical practices of not knowing were there money went and lease management of vehicle's .i hope the guy sue's the heck out of them for false accusations
