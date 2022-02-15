ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Hampshire man in jail after his arrest on cruise, accused of stealing Hertz rental car

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Doucette of New Hampshire is in jail after...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 4

Rednecks matter
2d ago

this is like the 5th article i read in the last month were hurtz is claiming car theft ..last article they accused a man in Colorado of theft in Ga. and the man was never in Ga. hurtz went out of business so they are looking for scapegoats for there unethical practices of not knowing were there money went and lease management of vehicle's .i hope the guy sue's the heck out of them for false accusations

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Vermont parents charged with leaving child in car while they went skiing

Two Vermont parents have been charged after they allegedly left their child in the backseat of their car while they went on multiple ski runs, the Killington Police Department said. Both parents were charged with cruelty to a child, and one is charged with driving under the influence. Police said...
CBS News

CBS News

371K+
Followers
46K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy