Pharmaceuticals

Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

republic-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "The jab"...

www.republic-online.com

Fortune

There’s another great reason to get a COVID vaccine, the U.K.’s top health agency reports

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tv20detroit.com

What the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines could look like

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 vaccines have been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic. Life hasn't returned to normal yet, but vaccines have been highly effective against severe disease and death, saving countless lives and helping our already strained hospital systems from being overwhelmed. Researchers are already working on the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
SCIENCE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Slang#Healthday News
studyfinds.org

Two benefits, one vaccine: COVID-19 vaccination helps boost mental health

DURHAM, N.H. — The COVID-19 vaccines are helping the world get back on track and return to normalcy. Now, a new study finds they’re also helping people feel more like themselves again, too. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire found that the COVID-19 vaccine can help improve overall mental well-being considerably.
DURHAM, NH
ourcommunitynow.com

Nasal Vaccines—Are They the Next Step in Protection Against COVID?

Research is currently in development. Various studies are being conducted in hopes of answering that very question. One team at Yale, led by Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, has "found success in a new approach to vaccination—systemic vaccines that train the entire body’s immune response followed by boosters administered directly to the nasal cavity, to deliver special protection in the part of the body most affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection," according to the press release.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KDWN

A different COVID-19 vaccine debate: Do we need new ones?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: Stickers are stacked up for people receiving vaccinations at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on May 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons and the public. Those receiving their choice of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, a free bottle, limousine service and tickets to the show "Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV
sdstate.edu

Inhaling virus-laden droplets may increase COVID-19 severity

Whether COVID-19 becomes a life-threatening disease depends, in part, on the virus reaching one’s lungs. Scientists suspect the initial infected tissues in the upper airway can act as the source for virus-laden droplets or boluses, that are aspirated into the lungs. That could explain the brisk pace at which the infection spreads to the lungs in some patients, shortly after the COVID-19 symptoms appear.
BROOKINGS, SD
technologynetworks.com

New Inhaled Vaccine Delivers Broad Protection Against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at McMaster University who have developed an inhaled form of COVID vaccine have confirmed it can provide broad, long-lasting protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern. The research, recently published in the journal Cell, reveals the immune mechanisms and significant benefits of vaccines being delivered...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
outsourcing-pharma.com

TFF completes enrollment in early-phase trial of inhaled COVID-19 therapy

The pharmaceutical company, which uses thin-film freezing to develop inhalable therapies, has completed enrollment in the first phase for its drug candidate. TFF Pharmaceuticals has wrapped up enrollment in a Phase I trial of its inhaled COVID-19 treatment, putting it on track to report complete safety data by the end of the first quarter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
republic-online.com

Are Cancer Patients More Apt to Believe COVID Lies?

Are Cancer Patients More Apt to Believe COVID Lies?. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 abounds, and cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment are more likely to believe COVID lies than cancer survivors who've completed treatment and people who've never had cancer, a new study says.
CANCER
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

