Stratford, NY

Masks optional in certain Stratford buildings for fully vaccinated beginning today

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Masks will be optional inside Stratford town buildings and facilities for visitors and staff who are fully vaccinated starting Tuesday.

This change comes as cases decline and some towns begin to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick says those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks in public spaces.

She released a statement saying:
"With Governor Lamont's decision to lift masking mandates, the sharp decline of COVID positivity throughout the region and Stratford, and in consultation with our Health Department...we have decided that it is appropriate to lift our requirement for masks regardless of vaccination status in all town facilities."

Hoydick adds that businesses are still able to set their own mask rules.

The statewide mask mandate is expected to be lifted at the end of the month.

Hoydick adds it will be up to the Board of Education to decide whether to make masks optional in schools.

