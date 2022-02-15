Winemakers Are Poised to Lose Another Vital Tool to Climate Change

The Kāretu valley is situated near the Taumārere river, in the north of Aotearoa New Zealand. It has been the homeland of my tribal community of Ngāti Manu since our forced removal from our nearby coastal home of Ōtuihu in the Bay of Islands in 1845. Strategically located at the mouth of the Taumārere river, Ōtuihu was an important and valuable site for trade and transportation at the time. In 1845, however, Pomare II and his daughter Iritana were apprehended, chained to the mast of the North Star, and imprisoned on unfounded (and later redacted) grounds of treasonous activities. The people of Ngāti Manu, outnumbered by the British, were left fleeing from their homes. Their homes were destroyed. Pomare’s release was agreed only once he accepted the terms of the pardon offered to him by the Crown. Those terms restricted alliances with other Northern chiefs and required that Ngāti Manu cede their interests in their lands at Te Wahapu. As part of the later peace negotiations within Ngāpuhi and between Ngāpuhi and the Crown, even more land was ceded to the Crown—including the ancestral homeland of Ōtuihu.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO