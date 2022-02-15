Poor Will Be Hit Hardest by a Hotter World

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 2009 and 2019, overdose deaths in the United States involving opioids and stimulant drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamine, surged compared to deaths from stimulants alone. Fatalities linked specifically to cocaine combined with opioids rose by nearly 450%, an alarming trend fueled by the growing contamination of non-opioid drugs by fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic opioid. By 2019, more than three-quarters of deaths involving cocaine and half of those involving methamphetamine or other stimulants also involved opioids.
