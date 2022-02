Built-Ins If you have a tiny nook by the window, by the door, between a fireplace and a wall, or maybe between kitchen cabinets, you may go for a built-in. Plan the size of your tiny niche and decide how you will organize it to fulfil all the functions. Usually these are built-in shelves and a matching desk of the width of your niche. Go for a file cabinet under the desk, some potted plants and crates for storage and maybe some decor if there’s enough space. If you are tight on space, choose built-in lights in the shelves instead of lamps, for a very small desk and shelves and no crates at all – sometimes they aren’t needed.

