Early voting underway in Texoma, here’s when and where you can cast your ballot

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The journey to the November 2022 Midterm Elections officially got underway Monday morning, February 14, when early voting ahead of the March 1 Primary Elections began.

we want to ensure the citizens of Wichita County are informed prior to heading to the polls.

Here’s everything you need to know about the primaries, the candidates, and, most importantly, when and where you can cast your ballot.

WHAT IS A PRIMARY ELECTION?

Primary elections are held prior to general elections and are used to either narrow the field of candidates or outright select one to represent a particular political party. Both Democrats and Republicans will use primary elections as a means to select which candidate will represent them in the November 2022 Midterm Elections.

The State of Texas holds open primaries, meaning voters are not required to be registered as members of the party for which they choose to vote. In other words, those who have not registered as members of a particular political party can vote in either primary. A registered Democrat could theoretically cast a ballot in the Republican primary.

Texas does require voters to sign a pledge and declare they will not vote in another party’s primary in the same year.

In Texas, a candidate must receive a majority of votes to be declared the winner. If no candidate is successful in obtaining an outright majority (over 50%) during the primary election, a runoff will be held between the two candidates receiving the most votes.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY?

In Wichita County, early voting ends Friday, February 25, with Election Day taking place on the following Tuesday, March 1. There are six locations in Wichita County, with three in Wichita Falls, as well as one in Burkburnett, one in Iowa Park, and one in Electra. Polling times vary by location.

A list of locations and times for early voting can be found below:













WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

According to Vote411.org, there are 27 races on the ballot for Wichita County voters to decide upon, including numerous state-level and local-level races.

Among the biggest decisions for Wichitans at the polls during the primaries are selecting a Democratic and Republican candidate for Governor, a new County Judge to fill the seat when current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom retires at the end of this term, and a tense race between the incumbent Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 and his opponent, who just so happens to be his predecessor.

Several races, including that of Texas Congressional District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson are unopposed in the primaries, meaning there is no decision for citizens to make until the November Midterm Elections.

Governor of Texas

In the state of Texas, a governor serves four year terms with no limit on the number of terms he or she can serve. Some well-known public figures are vying for the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on both sides of the political aisle.

A quick look at the top Republicans in the race:

Gov. Greg Abbott — The incumbent governor and former attorney general of the state, Gov. Abbott is seeking a third term. Currently, he is widely considered the favorite to face the winner of the Democratic Primary. The University of Texas and our sister station KXAN in Austin found that Gov. Abbott currently holds a 9-point lead over Democratic frontrunner Beto O’Rourk e, according to recent poll data .

— The incumbent governor and former attorney general of the state, Gov. Abbott is seeking a third term. Currently, he is widely considered the favorite to face the winner of the Democratic Primary. The University of Texas and our sister station KXAN in Austin found that Gov. Abbott currently holds a 9-point lead over Democratic frontrunner Beto O’Rourk e, according to recent poll data . Don Huffines — Arguably Abbott’s most vocal contender, Huffines has made a lot of noise on social media, during interviews, and especially during his advertisement which aired during a Dallas Cowboys game, where he promised viewers a Super Bowl win for the Dallas Cowboys if he’s elected.

— Arguably Abbott’s most vocal contender, Huffines has made a lot of noise on social media, during interviews, and especially during his advertisement which aired during a Dallas Cowboys game, where he promised viewers a Super Bowl win for the Dallas Cowboys if he’s elected. Allen West — Another vocal opponent of Abbott , West’s campaign launch came about a month after he announced his resignation as state party chairman, a position where West regularly criticized Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his unwillingness to push the state’s legislative agenda further to the right.

On the other side of the aisle, several Democrats have thrown their hat in the ring to oppose the Republican candidate in the November 2022 Midterm Elections.

Beto O’Rourke — Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is the only major Democrat with political experience to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke previously came within two percentage points of the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He then jumped into the crowded Democratic presidential primary in March 2019, before suspending his campaign eight months later.

— Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is the only major Democrat with political experience to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke previously came within two percentage points of the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He then jumped into the crowded Democratic presidential primary in March 2019, before suspending his campaign eight months later. Joy Diaz — A former public radio journalist, Diaz said there are three issues that would be at the top of her campaign; the border, public education and state preparedness. “Our current leadership has forgotten that their mission is to serve us,” she said in her video announcement.

Wichita County Judge

Judge Woody Gossom announced during the Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting on July 12, 2021 he would be retiring when his term ends.

Stepping up with hopes to fill the seat Judge Gossom leaves behind are two Republican candidates who will face off in the March 1 Republican Primary elections, Rick Hatcher and Jim Johnson .

Rick Hatcher is a lifelong resident of Wichita County, a local businessman, entrepreneur, and a former three-term city councilman.

Opposing Hatcher on the Republican side of the aisle is Jim Johnson, a native of Wichita Falls and current Chief of Staff for State Rep. James Frank.

On his website, Johnson refers to himself as a “common-sense constitutional conservative” and said government should be humble and mindful that it serves the people, not vice versa.

The candidate elected in the Republican Primary on March 1 will go on to face the lone Democratic candidate Janaye Evans on the November ballot.

Hatcher and Johnson faced off in a debate live in the KFDX Studio on Tuesday, February 8.

Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2

Without a doubt the most heated local race, the battle for the seat on the Wichita County Commissioners Court between two Burkburnett natives with on-the-job experience seems to only intensify as Election Day draws closer .

Mickey Fincannon, who currently holds the seat, and his predecessor, Lee Harvey , previously faced off in 2020 after Harvey, who resigned from the seat after six years to pursue an ultimately unsuccessful Congressional run, added his name to the ballot as a write-in candidate.

As round two approaches in the form of the March 1 primary, Fincannon and Harvey have already found themselves in the spotlight.

Harvey’s ongoing feud with Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, who endorsed incumbent Fincannon, after allegations by both parties began to surface.

According to Harvey, he was told there was an open investigation against him from the Wichita County Sheriff’s office for alleged abuse of power, something Harvey referred to as a witch hunt . Harvey responded with his own allegations against Duke for abuse of power and a request that Texas Rangers investigate.

The feud escalated to the point that Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie stepped in and requested two independent prosecutors from Judge McKnight of the 30th District Court to determine whether or not an investigation was warranted.

The next day, Fincannon reached out to Gillespie via email to find out who he would need to reach out to in order to “make a criminal complaint against the former Commissioner for Precinct 2.”

In an effort to be transparent, Fincannon held a press conference with the media on Friday, February 11 after communications between he and Gillespie were given to local media outlets.

In that address, Fincannon called into question Harvey’s conduct during his time in office, which involve alleged offenses such as abuse of power by an elected official, falsifying documents and using county equipment for personal business.

It’s unclear what the next few weeks hold for Harvey and Fincannon ahead of the election, but one thing is very clear. There’s still a lot brewing between these two.

Other Local Races To Watch

In several county races, there are no Democrats on the ballot, meaning the winner of the Republican Primary on March 1 will be declared the winner of the race. Two of those races can be found below:

Several county races, such as the race for Wichita County Chairman, have only once candidate currently running unopposed for their respective parties, essentially postponing their face-offs until the November midterms.

In all, 27 items will be on the ballot for Wichita County residents on March 1.

The Voters Guide published by the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls goes into greater detail on each of the 27 races facing voters in Wichita County.

View sample ballots for both primaries below:

For additional information on state and local races, visit Vote411.org and enter your address.

