BOSTON (CBS) — It was bound to happen. The Celtics weren’t going to win every game the rest of the way. But losing to the Pistons — winners of just a dozen games heading into Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden — before a week-long break was not the ideal way for the streak to come to an end. The Celtics should have won Wednesday night even without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams participating in the contest. They should have won despite it being the second leg of a back-to-back, a much lesser follow-up to Tuesday’s thrilling beatdown of the 76ers....

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO