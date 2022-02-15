Majority of Pregnant U.S. Women Were Already in Poor Health: Study

Latina women continue to face an unacceptable wage gap, making, on average, just 57 cents for every dollar made by a white man. One of the causes of the gender wage gap is the discriminatory treatment women face while pregnant and following birth that often forces them off the job and down the economic ladder. While there are many solutions needed, Congress has one solution ready and waiting for action: The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO