To vilify Novak Djokovic with the label “anti-vaxxer” is to misunderstand both the nature of the man and the arguments he is making. Contrary to the case made by the Australian immigration minister in deporting him last month, the Serb has sought neither to persuade his disciples against being jabbed nor to be a poster-boy for conspiracy theorists. It is an oft-overlooked point, amid all the righteous fury at his medical status, that he established vaccination hubs at two tournaments so that other players could be protected if they wished.

TENNIS ・ 14 HOURS AGO