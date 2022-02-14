ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Serge Ibaka starting for Bucks versus Blazers Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks listed Serge Ibaka as a starter for Monday's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Ibaka acquisition gives Bucks flexibility to make more moves

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says this might be the deepest team he’s had heading into the stretch run of a regular season. But that won’t stop the defending champions from seeking more help to fill the open roster spots created when they traded three players to land veteran center Serge Ibaka last week.
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ ‘aggressive’ stance on Goran Dragic after losing Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the teams looking to add some talent to the roster during the NBA buyout season, and one player they have been linked to early on is Goran Dragic. Following Dragic’s trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s widely expected that the Spurs buy out the 35-year-old. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Dragic on the buyout market, especially following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo at the trade deadline and the subsequent hand injury to Pat Connaughton.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Ibaka
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks are rightfully “expected” to show interest in Goran Dragić

Following an incredibly eventful trade deadline, the focus league wide will now shift to the buyout market as teams look to improve their rosters even further. The Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be among the teams looking to add some reinforcements, and it appears that there already may be a specific target in mind, at least potentially.
NBA
FanSided

3 reasons to love the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Serge Ibaka

Before Thursday afternoon’s NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks finalized a deal to acquire former Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka. There are three big reasons to love this trade for the Bucks and what it does for them in the future. Reason No. 1 to love the Serge...
NBA
ESPN

Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Milwaukee Bucks with sore ankle

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Monday night's 122-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers because of a sore left ankle. The two-time MVP had been listed as probable early in the day before getting downgraded to doubtful. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame media availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn't play.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fanduel
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Bucks: Serge Ibaka gives us versatility on defense

Discussing the decision to acquire Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline, Bucks general manager Jon Horst referred to the big man as “one of our top targets,” explaining that Ibaka will help the team become more versatile defensively, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “I think our rebounding...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Ibaka, Bucks, LaVine, Pacers, Bagley

Discussing the decision to acquire Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline, Bucks general manager Jon Horst referred to the big man as “one of our top targets,” explaining that Ibaka will help the team become more versatile defensively, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “I think our rebounding...
NBA
The Associated Press

Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons’ hot streak has helped the Portland Trail Blazers thrive after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline. Simons scored 31 points and the Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Bucks

This is what happens when the rabbit — er deer, has the gun. Well, at least that’s how it felt in the first matchup of the season between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks that saw the Bucks blast the Blazers 137-108 in a game that didn’t even feel THAT close.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Serge Ibaka is the perfect fit for the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to trade for Serge Ibaka, which was a fantastic addition for them at the NBA trade deadline. They opted to trade Donte DiVincenzo, Semi Ojeleye, and Rodney Hood for the 32-year-old veteran. It made plenty of sense for the Bucks because they were in urgent need of a center at the time.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions to Pat Connaughton undergoing surgery

The Milwaukee Bucks received some tough news regarding one of their key contributors today. First reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Pat Connaughton is set to undergo surgery tomorrow to fix a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand, which he suffered in Milwaukee’s loss to the Phoenix Suns this past Thursday. While Wojnarowski did not give a potential timetable for Connaughton’s return, he noted that the guard is expected to return before the regular season concludes.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy