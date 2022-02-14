Serge Ibaka starting for Bucks versus Blazers Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the teams looking to add some talent to the roster during the NBA buyout season, and one player they have been linked to early on is Goran Dragic. Following Dragic’s trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s widely expected that the Spurs buy out the 35-year-old. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Dragic on the buyout market, especially following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo at the trade deadline and the subsequent hand injury to Pat Connaughton.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO