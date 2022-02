PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Flood Watches, a Flood Warning and a Wind Advisory are in place Thursday as the area gets hit with heavy rain and damaging winds. RIGHT NOW: Rain is coming down and it’s heavy at times. Visibility will be an issue through the rest of the day along with ponding on roadways and flooding in low-lying areas. A Flood Warning was issued for parts of Beaver and Butler counties, as well as Hancock County in West Virginia, until 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Parts of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties are under a Flood Warning until 2:30 a.m. This is for...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO