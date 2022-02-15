ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Health Highlights: Feb. 15, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sex in the senior years. It's important to overall health, but many folks let this important part of life drift away rather than talk about sexual problems with either...

www.thepress.net

The Press

ART Contributed to 12.5 Percent of Multiple Births in U.S. in 2018

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Assisted reproductive technology (ART) contributed to 12.5 percent of all multiple births in the United States in 2018, according to research published in the Feb. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Saswati Sunderam,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wrde.com

Nemours Children's Health Highlights Long-Term Impacts Of COVID On Kids

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Chief Of Infectious Disease at Nemours Children's Hospital in Florida Dr. Kenneth Alexander says children have been hit hard by COVID-19 recently. "Our children's hospitals, our ICUs, our clinics are seeing more children now with COVID than we have ever seen," Dr. Alexander said. He says long-COVID...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Emory Wheel

Students highlight public health issues through Global Health Photography Exhibit

Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, global health problems like diabetes and heart disease continue to harm millions every day. This is exactly what the Global Health Photography Exhibit sought to display. The Emory Global Health Institute (EGHI) opened the exhibit last fall to the public in Emory University’s Chase Gallery...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month. Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Clutter in the Attic: Why Memory Falters With Age

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Imagine a closet filled with treasures accumulated during a lifetime of rich experiences. Now, imagine going into that closet to find one specific object. Only maybe you get distracted by another, more enticing item from your past. Or you find the object you're...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Press

Vaccine Effectiveness Up After Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness (VE) is increased after three doses but wanes with time since vaccination after receipt of two or three doses, according to research published in the Feb. 11 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Press

Olympians write cookbook for domestic violence charity

Ever wanted to know what Olympic athletes eat? Enter "Winning Recipes," a cookbook created by the Purple Project, full of various Olympians' favorite recipes﻿. ﻿Proceeds from the book will go toward providing aid and support to domestic violence shelters﻿.
RECIPES
The Press

California legislation targets doctors, websites sharing COVID-19 misinformation

(The Center Square) – California lawmakers introduced two bills on Tuesday, hoping to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation spread by websites and doctors. Assembly Bill 2098, introduced Tuesday by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, would label the spread of COVID-19 misinformation by doctors as “unprofessional conduct.” Under the law, the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board could bring disciplinary action against certified physicians or surgeons for spreading inaccurate information about the virus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press

Virus Outbreak California Schools

Newsom faces teacher union pushback over school mask mandate changes. (The Center Square) – States nationwide are making updates to their masking policies in schools but California state officials are still in talks with influential teachers unions who have asked for more time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Community Policy