Monstercat Silk staple Manu Zain returns to the label for his latest downtempo release, the two-track Never Enough EP. It can be difficult to take a moment for yourself to relax and breathe with all the hustle and bustle going on in the world today, but it’s important that you do so. Not only do these moments let you collect your thoughts but also relieve any stress you might have, and there’s no better way to get whisked away to a chilled space than by listening to downtempo tunes. Today, Manu Zain is helping guide you on that journey as he returns to Monstercat Silk for his latest release, the Never Enough EP.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO