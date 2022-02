A few years ago, I listened to a radio talk show, in which the host interviewed a group of people from Arab countries, asking them what they really knew about Israel. Most of the guests resorted to tired labels vilifying the “Zionist entity,” but it was clear that they lacked the first-hand knowledge of the “entity” itself. Only one of the guests said that he had actually visited Israel. “And what was your impression?” the host asked. “I liked it,” reluctantly admitted the guest, “but so what is there for me? In the end, I still had to come back to my own country.”

