Blake Lively has trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds in yet another hilarious Valentine's Day prank. While Ryan Reynolds is busy promoting his Aviation Gin and movies during Super Bowl Weekend, Lively lay in wait for Valentine's Day so that she could upstage her husband in the marketing and promotional lane. Lively used a video of two delivery trucks to let the world know: Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin is "Out," and Blake Lively's new line of "Betty Buzz" sparkling mixers is in!

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO