ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment App. Subaru Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Left Us...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 73

Gus Acosta
2d ago

nothing new has been brought out, this is just an attempt to divert everyone's attention away from all the legal troubles Trump is in, it's the same Durham report from 2016, deflect and divert nothing new

Reply(21)
21
Rick Rodriguez
1d ago

Boy do we have dirt! Your not going to distract Americans from laying it on the biggest criminal America has ever encountered.. game over.

Reply(1)
11
Steve Flood
1d ago

Durham's report is being QUITE his team isnt LEAKING stuff out like Mueller did. When the indictments come out we will ACTUALLY KNOW

Reply(1)
6
Related
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Forget Expensive Roofing (Do This Instead) No Appointment? No Problem - Upgrade to the World's Smartest CPAP Without Leaving Home. It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. NFL Star Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Shoes. Home Savings Center /. SPONSORED. These Luxury Mattresses Take...
POTUS
MSNBC

Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet: Haberman book

If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install. Virginia: Say Bye To Your Power Bill If You Own A Home In Ashburn. "The Most Powerful CBD Gummy" For Joint Pain Relief Is Finally Legal. NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much Money Do...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump’s latest document debacle

If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Symptoms of Macular Degeneration - Catching It Early Matters. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install. Kinetic Pro /. SPONSORED. Expert Says $49 Smart Watch...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Computers#See It Now#Bloggers#Masterworks Banksy
abc17news.com

Special counsel Durham alleges Clinton campaign lawyer used data to raise suspicions about Trump

Special counsel John Durham accused a lawyer for the Democrats of sharing with the CIA in 2017 internet data purported to show Russian-made phones being used in the vicinity of the White House complex, as part of a broader effort to raise the intelligence community’s suspicions of Donald Trump’s ties to Russia shortly after he took office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Biden shoots down Trump’s exec privilege claim

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment App. Congress Gives Homeowners $3,708 (Claim It Now) Ohio Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k Policy for $18/month. Smart Lifestyle Trends /. SPONSORED. New Lung Cleaning Device Is Going Viral. Smart Lifestyle Trends...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
MSNBC

Trump expert Tim O’Brien: I think right now he’s very cornered

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment App. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A Day. Subaru Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Left Us Speechless (See It Now) Camper Van Warehouse | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. Most...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump says special counsel filing proves Clinton spied on him. Is he right?

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are saying that a recent court filing by Justice Department special counsel John Durham is proof that he was being spied on as a candidate in 2016 and later as president by people involved with Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The 13-page filing lays...
POTUS
MSNBC

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy