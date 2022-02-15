Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
Newswise — Scientists at McMaster University who have developed an inhaled form of COVID vaccine have confirmed it can provide broad, long-lasting protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern. The research, recently published in the journal Cell, reveals the immune mechanisms and significant benefits of...
LAURAN NEERGAARD - AP Medical Writer. COVID-19 vaccines still are saving untold lives, but omicron's easy spread has many wondering if they will need boosters every few months or even a new kind of shot altogether. The aim would be to not just save lives, but also avoid the disruption...
COVID-19 vaccines have been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic. Life hasn't returned to normal yet, but vaccines have been highly effective against severe disease and death, saving countless lives and helping our already strained hospital systems from being overwhelmed.
THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Maternal vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy is safe and not associated with detrimental outcomes to the offspring, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in JAMA Pediatrics. Inbal Goldshtein, Ph.D., from Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and colleagues...
Research is currently in development. Various studies are being conducted in hopes of answering that very question. One team at Yale, led by Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, has "found success in a new approach to vaccination—systemic vaccines that train the entire body’s immune response followed by boosters administered directly to the nasal cavity, to deliver special protection in the part of the body most affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection," according to the press release.
DURHAM, N.H. — The COVID-19 vaccines are helping the world get back on track and return to normalcy. Now, a new study finds they’re also helping people feel more like themselves again, too. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire found that the COVID-19 vaccine can help improve overall mental well-being considerably.
Whether COVID-19 becomes a life-threatening disease depends, in part, on the virus reaching one's lungs. Scientists suspect the initial infected tissues in the upper airway can act as the source for virus-laden droplets or boluses, that are aspirated into the lungs. That could explain the brisk pace at which the infection spreads to the lungs in some patients, shortly after the COVID-19 symptoms appear.
FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "Rogue antibodies" that seem to trigger severe blood clotting and illness in COVID-19 patients have been identified by scientists. Their analysis of blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 revealed circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which are autoantibodies that target a person's own organs and systems.
HOUSTON - A new Covid vaccine could soon be made available and sound more suitable for millions of people who are not vaccinated. Novavax recently submitted data for emergency use authorization and the U.S. government is funding some studies. In layman’s terms, Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UTHealth Houston says Novavax...
Because of the way they provide protection, nasal vaccines could be the best long-term way to prevent COVID-19 infection, according to experts cited in The New York Times. The Times reported that India-based Bharat Biotech, which has the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine authorized in India and elsewhere, has an experimental COVID-19 nasal vaccine that may offer even stronger protection than injectable vaccines.
Nearly 161,000 people became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021 thanks to Duke. In fact, the first dose given to the public in North Carolina was administered at Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center. What appeared on the outside as a well-oiled machine was the result of team members from across the Duke University Health System (DUHS) and Duke University working together to make this life-saving medication available.
MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Lung transplantation is successful for patients with COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), with high survival, according to a study published online Jan. 27 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Chitaru Kurihara, M.D., from Northwestern University in Chicago, and colleagues conducted...
Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
