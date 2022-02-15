ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Talk: “I was really impressed with how good they are.”

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s dive in- “Portugal always had an incredible competitive league,” he said. “We fought against Porto last season and we realised how strong they are and the other teams. “They have incredible recruitment in Portugal or Brazil. They are so competitive and...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

February 14th & 15 Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pep Talk#Ucl#Portuguese#Ajax
SB Nation

PICTURES: Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea are back from our Club World Cup adventures in the warmth and sunshine of Abu Dhabi, and if we needed any reminder that we’re also back to the cold harsh grind of the English football season, we’ve been greeted with a lovely downpour as training resumed at Cobham today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Liverpool in UEFA Champions League: Live stream, TV channel, team news, time

Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan host Liverpool for the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Jurgen Klopp's side (3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+). Nerazzurri are back to play in the knockout stage for the first time since they lost against Olympique Marseille in the round of 16 in the 2011-2012 edition. After their return to the most important club European competition, they never managed to go beyond the group stage under either Luciano Spalletti or Antonio Conte.
UEFA
SB Nation

Revenge on the cards? Manchester City vs Spurs Primer

15th August 2021, the day Manchester City played their season opener. Cityzens expected the Premier League Champions to register a comfortable win over Spurs, they were left disheartened. Heung Min Son orchestrated a counter-attack in the fifty-fifth minute which caught City’s defence and he curled the ball home around in-form Dias.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Talks Substitutions and Defensive Passion

Inter Milan set up to frustrate Liverpool at the San Siro on Wednesday evening, Simone Inzaghi’s side clearly having been well drilled on the Reds’ preferred patterns of play and working hard to nullify their in-form opponents for an hour. The downside for the hosts was that their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From Reading’s Goalless Draw At Peterborough

Storm Dudley did its very best to turn a spectacle that was never going to be a ‘classic’ into somewhat of a farce, but Reading don’t need much encouragement to reach such a nadir. Whilst Reading coped well with the conditions in the first half, often thwarting Boro’s wind-assisted attacks, they failed to capitalise those conditions themselves in the second half.
SOCCER
BBC

City 'will be punished' against better sides than Sporting

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says he understands what Pep Guardiola means after the City boss said the 5-0 win at Sporting Lisbon was "not a perfect performance". Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (2), Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling sent a message of intent across Europe but Onuoha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Peterborough Fans Verdict: The Nightmare Continues

Every match day is a constant cycle of nightmarish events at the moment. The lack of enthusiasm, hope and excitement before a game, the drab, lacklustre, lifeless display during 90 minutes and the outpour of anger, frustration and emotion at the end. The run-up to Wednesday’s game however was even...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy