ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TEARS FOR FEARS SHARE DYSTOPIAN VIDEO FOR 'BREAK THE MAN'

radiokmzn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTears For Fears recently shared a music video for “Break The Man,” the third single from their upcoming album, The Tipping Point. “No more wondering what happens now/No more holding your feet to the fire/When everything is running down/No...

radiokmzn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

The Most Existential and Therapeutic of Tears for Fears, According to Curt Smith

Strip away the catchy-as-hell synths and power chords, and Tears for Fears’ music is pretty much the sonic equivalent of a therapy session. As part of the “second British invasion” that arrived on the U.S.’s airwaves in the ’80s, front men Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal were a little deeper — a little smarter — than their equally well-coiffed contemporaries that had “minds” or “twins” in their names, offering up a triple punch of a primal platter with 1983’s The Hurting, 1985’s Songs From the Big Chair, and 1989’s The Seeds of Love. (Not that we can make the official decision, but “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is, for all intents and purposes, the theme song for 1985.) They were crooning about neurosis, depression, and political protest, but they did it in an accessible way for the MTV generation.
MUSIC
Spin

Jack White Shares ‘Fear of The Dawn’ Video

Jack White knows we can’t get enough. The blue-haired rocker just unveiled yet another single, the title track of his forthcoming record Fear of the Dawn. It’s the B-Side to the previously released “Love Is Selfish”. The track was released via White’s Third Man Records. A music...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Smith
Person
Roland Orzabal
GQMagazine

Tears For Fears Are Back, and Closer Than Ever

At their peak, Tears For Fears made some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s, including “Shout” and “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Talking to the duo on Zoom, they look much as they did on MTV back then, just aged a few decades. Singer-bassist Curt Smith is loquacious yet soft-spoken, and wears his hair shorter; singer-guitarist Roland Orzabal, with his long flowing hair and white beard, tends to pause before answering questions with both thoughtful sincerity and dry wit. “I do get asked for my autograph a lot nowadays,” he volunteers at one point. “Because they all think I’m in Lord of the Rings. They’re so disappointed when I tell them I’m Edgar Winter.”
MUSIC
Parade

Relive High Energy ‘80s Rock with Hamish Anderson’s Video for 'Everything Starts Again'

Here’s a high energy cut with a fantastic throwback video. Australian roots-rock artist Hamish Anderson digs into an ‘80s vibe with this rockin’ video for “Everything Starts Again.” Classic aerobics add to the fun and a tongue-in-cheek ending (wait for it!) make this one of the most enjoyable watches and listens so far this year. And, of course, it rocks!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Tears For Fears#Concord Records#British#Rtt Music News
Q 105.7

Journey Reveal ‘Freedom’ Album Title and Track Listing

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed the title and track listing of the band's new album, Freedom. Schon shared an Instagram post containing the band's signature scarab logo, the Freedom title and the 15-song track listing with the caption, "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded." You...
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

BROODS Singer Georgia Nott Talks 'Futuristic Themes' of New Album 'Space Island' (Exclusive)

Just three years following their critically acclaimed third studio album Don't Feed the Pop Monster, New Zealand duo BROODS' newest electro-pop record, Space Island, is finally releasing this Friday. With fans eager to hear more from the musical pair made up of siblings Caleb and Georgia Nott illuminating their personal journeys through surf rock and synth-pop numbers, lead singer Georgia tells PopCulture.com exclusively she hopes listeners will find comfort in Space Island, especially amid such a contentious and isolating time in our life.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy