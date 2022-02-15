Dr. Aliquippa Allen is Creating History in Alabama’s Blackbelt

How Can The Youth Violence Be Reduced/Eliminated Here In Tuscaloosa?. Youth violence in Tuscaloosa is presently widespread and is a urgent concern of the population of the area, you are particularly targeted and vulnerable, both as victims and perpetrators of violence. There is a number of risk factors for youth to become victims of violence: including family violence, discrimination, dropping out of school, inadequate attention for victims of violence, under and unemployment, easy access to arms, alcohol and illegal drugs, exposure to crime and violent groups. The criminal justice systems which subject youth to inhumane conditions and lack comprehensive rehab programs are mainly affecting the youth who have committed crimes. Marginalized youth, particularly those who live in urban areas without access to basic necessities, are at a higher risk of being victims and perpetrators of violence.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO