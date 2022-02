Canada’s most-watched drama series Transplant has been picked up for a third season just weeks before its second season premieres stateside. Season 2 of the medical drama is currently airing on CTV in Canada and will arrive in the U.S. on NBC on March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The series was initially acquired by NBC in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic delayed a number of U.S. productions. The first season made its U.S. debut in fall 2020 and performed well, ranking as the #2 new drama in the fourth quarter.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO