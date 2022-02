Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi today announced that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be unveiled on February 16 at an event in China which will begin at 7PM local time. The company also shared a few posters on Weibo, with one of them revealing the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition's design. You can see that the smartphone has retained the shoulder triggers, and there's also a lightning bolt-shaped flash module next to the three cameras, with the island having the words "Freezing" and "Speediest" written on the left and right sides, respectively.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO