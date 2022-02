Xiaomi recently came up with a brand new affordable handset for the Asian market: the Redmi Note 11 4G. Despite the large diffusion of 5G, 4G-only phones are still a big thing and a lot of people still choose them because they often allow saving a lot of money. That is why we had the chance to make a comparison between the Redmi Note 11 4G and two more recent 4G phones: the Realme 9i which just launched in the European market as well, and the Vivo Y32. They all come with great prices, but which one offers the highest value for money? This specs comparison will hopefully let you find out.

