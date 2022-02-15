ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Royals Love the Olympics

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe royal family has Olympic athletes in...

www.whas11.com

Midland Daily News

For Love and Hoffman, the wait for Olympic bobsled race ends

BEIJING (AP) — Depending on how you count, Kaysha Love and Sylvia Hoffman have waited a couple of weeks to make their debut at the Olympics. Or a few months. Or a few years. Or, well, forever. Whatever the number is, their wait is just about over. They’ll finally...
SPORTS
Washington Post

Olympic aerials might be the cruelest sport on the mountain. Olympic aerialists love it.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Chris Lillis crouched low and held his face in his hands as he skied to a stop, knowing what he had done was not nearly as good as what he can do. He had decided on a concoction of aerodynamics and audacity in the men’s aerials final Wednesday called a back double full-full-double full, which means the 23-year-old from Pittsford, N.Y., launched himself into the air and executed three flips and five twists. He did not land it, falling on his backside at the end.
SPORTS
nwmissourinews.com

The Stroller | Your Bearcat loves the Winter Olympics

Most of you are liars. In recent weeks, I have conducted a poll of those around me — they're likely more accurate than the polls Hillary Clinton did in 2016. And the data shows me that you all claim to like the Winter Olympics more than their summer counterparts. You don’t; none of you are watching it.
MARYVILLE, MO
Reuters

Olympics-Curling-Britain to play Japan in women's curling final

BEIJING (Reuters) - Britain advanced to the women’s curling final after beating reigning Olympic champions Sweden 12-11 and will take on Japan, who stunned world champions Switzerland 8-6 at the National Aquatics Centre on Friday. Eve Muirhead’s Britain joined their male counterparts in the final after holding their nerve...
WORLD
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS
