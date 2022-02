The party dresses of our dreams. With events, birthday dinners, Fashion Week and the like back in full swing, we all seem to be looking for night out attire these dates. While there’s no contest (I love my tube tops, mini skirts and all just the same) we can’t negate that there’s one quintessential night out piece that reigns supreme, quite literally never to go out of style – The black mini dress (colloquially known as the LBD). As we inch away from the winter weather (slowly, for some, but surely) now feels like as good as a time as any to see which options online are worth adding to our virtual carts.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO