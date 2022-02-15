ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Now video trailer - the knowledge we need for the future we want. Introducing the expert people, scientific approach, and our science partnership with Livermore Lab Foundation and the scientists of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Climate Now is an educational multimedia platform that produces expert-led, accessible, in-depth podcast and video episodes addressing the climate crisis and its solutions, explaining the science, technologies and key economic and policy considerations.

By Climate Now, Livermore Lab Foundation
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate Now video trailer - the knowledge we need for the future we want. Introducing the...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Human Rights and Climate Change: Evolution of Science & Policy

In 2009 Center co-founder Burns H. Weston collaborated to create the Climate Legacy Initiative, which explored the human rights implications of climate change, particularly the concept of inter-generational rights and duties. This series revisits that prescient work and casts a critical eye toward the current urgency of climate change, key challenges, and the impact on human rights from local and global perspectives.
ENVIRONMENT
Columbia University

A New Multimedia Package Offers Talks by Top Scientists on Climate Impacts and Adaptation

A new multimedia package of 25 lectures from climate scientists around the world is aimed at students, researchers and the general public. Our Warming Planet: Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation consists of a printed book supported by electronic slides and a webinar series in which each author presents their lecture. The cast is authoritative: three quarters of the scientists have contributed to reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and all are recognized experts in their fields.
ENVIRONMENT
Farm and Dairy

Reader: Science shows humans cause climate change

The article “You can only postpone reality for so long,” by Alan Guebert, on Jan. 6 that concluded humans are causing climate change was well informed and excellent. The article “Reader: Consider all theories on climate change,” by Marge Conner, was not. The Conner article claims...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tropical forest restoration under future climate change

One of the most promising ways to rapidly remove CO2 from the atmosphere is through the restoration of tropical forests. Ongoing and future climate change may, however, threaten the permanence of carbon stored through restoration. Excessive heat, drought or increased disturbances such as wildfire could all negatively impact the integrity of restored carbon. To investigate these risks to tropical forest restoration, we performed 221 simulations with a dynamic global vegetation model (LPJ-LMfire) driven by a range of future climate scenarios and ecophysiological responses to CO2 concentrations. We show that carbon in restored tropical forests is largely preserved under the entire range of potential future climates, regardless of assumptions we make about the potential for CO2 fertilization of photosynthesis. Restoring even half of the potential area can account for 56"“69% of the carbon storage, depending on whether areas are selected for low cost or high carbon gain.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#The Scientists#Climate Now#Livermore Lab Foundation
duke.edu

The Climate Crisis is Imminent. These Experts Offer Solutions.

In April of 2019, the first government declared climate change to be a national emergency. Since then, over 1,900 local governments and more than 23 national governments have expressed the same sentiment. A 2021 report released by the IPCC labeled climate change a ‘code red’ for humanity, and every day...
ENVIRONMENT
bondbuyer.com

Climate Change, ESG and its future in public finance

Join Sean Kidney, CEO of Climate Bonds Initiative and Mike Brown, manager of green bonds and climate finance initiatives at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, as they talk about the importance of ESG in the muni market, where it has been and where it is headed. The Bond Buyer's Innovation Editor, Lynne Funk, moderates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
unc.edu

Combining Science and Policy: Angel Hsu’s Journey into Climate Conservation

Angel Hsu presenting "How China is (and isn't) fighting pollution and climate change," at TED 2018 – Age of Amazement. (Photo by Bret Hartman/TED) After her first year of college, Angel Hsu was studying insect-plant interactions in the lowland tropical rain forests of Costa Rica when she realized she wanted to do more than scientific research.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Big-data tracking technologies can uncover wildlife secrets and improve conservation efforts

Recent advances in wildlife tracking techniques have enabled large-scale data collection on the detailed movements of many animal species. The application of these approaches has revealed new insights into how animals use their environment, interact with one another, and respond to environmental and anthropogenic change—details that were previously impossible to explore.
WILDLIFE
MarketWatch

Experts say UN’s next climate change warning will be ‘a nightmare painted in the dry language of science’

What does climate change mean for human lives, aspirations and jobs, options for migrating to find greater economic opportunity or retiring in peace along a breezy coast?. The next update in a series of key reports from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will offer a sobering warning about increasingly challenging, even uninhabitable, parts of the planet should global warming go unchecked. And the report is meant emphasize real-world scenarios, including with more input from those on the ground in already impacted regions.
ENVIRONMENT
theaggie.org

Worried about climate change? We are too.

Make the environmentally friendly decisions you can, and don’t shame yourself or others for what is not feasible. Davis has seen some pretty idyllic days in the past few weeks — it’s been perfect weather to go for a walk in the Arboretum, get some work done in the Kemper Courtyard or take a nap on the Quad. But for many, including the members of the Editorial Board, this unseasonable pleasantness has been accompanied by a consistently increasing anxiousness about what our future and the future of our planet will look like.
DAVIS, CA
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Yearly ‘battle’ begins in North Korea over human waste for fertilizer

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Competition for human feces has once again become cutthroat in North Korea, with mass public brawls breaking out as citizens begin the annual ritual of trying to fill unrealistic quotas to make fertilizer for the farming season.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Microorganism discovered in spacecraft assembly facility named for Berkeley Lab microbiologist

Space exploration has allowed humans to journey from earth to space—but humans may not be the only organisms hitching a ride by spacecraft. Microbiologists who study extreme environments are on the lookout for microorganisms present on spacecraft surfaces that could potentially contaminate the pristine environments of outer space. Now a new fungal strain has been discovered in a spacecraft assembly facility and named after a long-time Berkeley Lab microbiologist, Tamas Torok.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

CACHE (Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments): A public"“private partnership benchmarking initiative to enable the development of computational methods for hit-finding

One aspirational goal of computational chemistry is to predict potent and drug-like binders for any protein, such that only those that bind are synthesized. In this Roadmap, we describe the launch of Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments (CACHE), a public benchmarking project to compare and improve small-molecule hit-finding algorithms through cycles of prediction and experimental testing. Participants will predict small-molecule binders for new and biologically relevant protein targets representing different prediction scenarios. Predicted compounds will be tested rigorously in an experimental hub, and all predicted binders as well as all experimental screening data, including the chemical structures of experimentally tested compounds, will be made publicly available and not subject to any intellectual property restrictions. The ability of a range of computational approaches to find novel binders will be evaluated, compared and openly published. CACHE will launch three new benchmarking exercises every year. The outcomes will be better prediction methods, new small-molecule binders for target proteins of importance for fundamental biology or drug discovery and a major technological step towards achieving the goal of Target 2035, a global initiative to identify pharmacological probes for all human proteins.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy