CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Bearcats were back on their home court for the final time this season Tuesday night, hosting the Cougars of Clay-Chalkville for a Sub-Regional battle. With a spot in the Northwest Regional on the line, the Bearcats did what they’ve done most of this year and knocked off the Cougars 68-50 to advance. Baskets by Tucker Apel and Tucker Gambrill gave the Bearcats a quick, 4-2 lead over the Cougars and Max Gambrill drained a three-pointer to make it a 7-2 game early in the first. Sam Duskin followed with a three of his own to add...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO