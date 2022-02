Use the Denon DHT-S517 soundbar with Dolby Atmos for all occasions and with all media outlets. It features 3 sound modes—Movie, Night, and Music—for the perfect mode to suit your audio content and environment. Moreover, the Denon DHT-S517 uses Dolby Atmos for immersive sound for TV, movies, and music. Best of all, with a single HDMI connection, it provides exceptional sound clarity from every TV. All the while, this soundbar also includes a wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass and high-quality audio. Furthermore, this Bluetooth soundbar boasts Dialogue Enhancer, enabling you to enjoy crystal-clear movie and TV dialogue, even during loud scenes. Finally, thanks to the Quick Start Guide and included cables, you can start viewing and listening to content quickly.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO