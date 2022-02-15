ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Warm Temperatures, Strong Winds Bring High Fire Danger To Green Country

By Kaitlyn Deggs
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iw636_0eEw9mNb00

Parts of Oklahoma are on high alert on Tuesday.

Weather conditions are ripe for dangerous wildfires due to forecasted high temperatures and strong winds across Green Country.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, people should be aware of their surroundings and be cautious of anything that could start a fire.

News On 6's Oklahoma Weather Experts say Green Country is under a fire risk due to high winds and a lack of rain. They say areas Northwest of I-44 have the highest risk for seeing fires.

This includes Osage, Washington, Creek and Pawnee Counties.

Andrew Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says people should be careful of outside activities, which could cause a fire to break out.

“If you are going to be out grilling, make sure that you properly dispose of those coals,” said Little. “We recommend putting those into a metal container, putting some water over that, making sure it is extinguished. Certainly don’t throw cigarettes out the window, that is never a good idea. Just be weather aware, and be as safe as you can.”

Little added that they need the public’s help to keep everyone safe, and if you see something, you should say something.

“We want you to pay attention. Call 911 if you see a fire, and just be careful. Let’s be smart. Let’s not burn chimineas, let’s not burn fire pits. Let’s keep that fire danger down, and do our part to keep our neighbors safe,” said Little.

Firefighters are asking everyone to pay close attention on Tuesday and call 911 if they spot any fires.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Morning Storms Move Out, Winter Weather Moves In

After an overnight round of rain and storms, winter weather is making its way into Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A strong storm system is moving across the state bringing rain and storms followed by wintry weather impacts for part of northern Oklahoma. Storms will continue through the early morning hours along and south of I-40 and east of Highway 69. Some of these storms could be strong but the overall severe weather threat will quickly end as colder air arrives from the north.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Warmer temperatures return after a day of winter weather. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Clear and cold conditions are underway across northeastern OK with temps starting in the single digits and lower to mid-teens. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph will return with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s with abundant sunshine. The pattern will bring pleasant weather this weekend with Saturday afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and Sunday and Monday in the 70s before another strong arctic front rolls across the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Moisture will initially be limited to far southeastern OK with this boundary where a few showers or storms may briefly occur early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Osage, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Powerful Storm Nearing Soon

Parts of Oklahoma are on high alert on Tuesday as weather conditions are ripe for dangerous wildfires. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Three separate areas of concern will be noted for the next three days as a powerful upper-level storm system draws closer to the state. The first is the possibility of high fire danger issues on Tuesday, the second potential for strong to near severe storms, and the third is the chance for some wintry weather impacts for some locations across far northern OK and southern Kansas Thursday. Windy weather is likely on Tuesday as a surface low-pressure area develops along the Lee of the Rockies as the powerful upper-level low dives down the west coast. South winds will increase across OK on Tuesday with speeds of 20 to 40 mph across eastern sections and slightly higher top-end gusts across the western half of the state. Despite this strong southerly flow, low-level moisture will be slow to return initially with afternoon humidity near 35 to 40%. Fire spread rates will be very high today near Tulsa and nearing critically high values to our west. Please refrain from burning or any activity that could start a fire.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Country#Grilling#Extreme Weather#The Tulsa Fire Department#Oklahoma Weather Experts
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early Morning House Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire near Apache and Peoria on Wednesday morning. According to crews, the fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Firefighters say the homeowner and one dog were able to make it out of the home unharmed. One other dog died in the blaze, according to the homeowner.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy