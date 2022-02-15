Warm Temperatures, Strong Winds Bring High Fire Danger To Green Country

Parts of Oklahoma are on high alert on Tuesday.

Weather conditions are ripe for dangerous wildfires due to forecasted high temperatures and strong winds across Green Country.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, people should be aware of their surroundings and be cautious of anything that could start a fire.

News On 6's Oklahoma Weather Experts say Green Country is under a fire risk due to high winds and a lack of rain. They say areas Northwest of I-44 have the highest risk for seeing fires.

This includes Osage, Washington, Creek and Pawnee Counties.

Andrew Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says people should be careful of outside activities, which could cause a fire to break out.

“If you are going to be out grilling, make sure that you properly dispose of those coals,” said Little. “We recommend putting those into a metal container, putting some water over that, making sure it is extinguished. Certainly don’t throw cigarettes out the window, that is never a good idea. Just be weather aware, and be as safe as you can.”

Little added that they need the public’s help to keep everyone safe, and if you see something, you should say something.

“We want you to pay attention. Call 911 if you see a fire, and just be careful. Let’s be smart. Let’s not burn chimineas, let’s not burn fire pits. Let’s keep that fire danger down, and do our part to keep our neighbors safe,” said Little.

Firefighters are asking everyone to pay close attention on Tuesday and call 911 if they spot any fires.