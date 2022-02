Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? Do you find yourself daydreaming while at work?. Well, most people do, it's not out of the ordinary to find yourself feeling like you are stuck in a rut. I think the most important thing is to be grateful, and humble. That's the key. Sadly I know of some who dread every single second at their job, but they don't do anything about it. I actually love my job and feel lucky to be able to go to work five days a week. I've tried to imagine other lines of work. Do you ever sit around and wonder what it would be like to do something else? I would guess it might be something entirely different than what your profession is right now. That's what dream jobs are all about.

MANDAN, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO