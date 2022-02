Race director Michael Masi will be replaced by WEC race director Eduardo Freitas and former DTM man Niels Wittich, who was already announced as Masi’s deputy for the season. They will alternate as race director, backed up by Charlie Whiting’s erstwhile deputy Herbie Blash. An off-site VAR-style system as seen in football will also be introduced to check decisions.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO