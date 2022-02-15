FacePhi's solutions available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

When we launched Azure Spring Cloud with VMware in 2019, we set out to solve common challenges developers, IT operators, and DevOps teams face when running Spring Boot applications at scale. Since then we’ve had the opportunity to work with many customers to help them adopt the service including Bosch, Digital Realty, Kroger, Liantis, Morgan Stanley, National Life, Raley’s, and Swiss Re. They value the fully managed infrastructure of Azure Spring Cloud that lets them focus on their apps, while the service manages dynamic scaling, security patching, out-of-the-box instrumentation for monitoring, and more.
