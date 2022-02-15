FacePhi's solutions available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

UK operator Vodafone has signed to deal with enterprise tech giant Oracle to implement its cloud native network policy management platform into its 5G core. The cloud platform is based on the ability to dynamically prioritise low-latency applications to edge data networks, while optimizing network policies based on data analytics. What this is supposed to do is allow Vodafone to make ‘more intelligent policy decisions’ as well as test and deploy new services more easily, and provide ‘a seamless experience across 4G and 5G networks’.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO