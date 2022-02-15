ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3S Money partners with ClearBank to boost international trade

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based bank challenger 3S Money has partnered with ClearBank, the cloud-based clearing bank, to offer multicurrency accounts to its retail and corporate clients. The partnership will allow 3S Money’s corporate clients to hold multiple currencies in their accounts and make faster, more flexible...

Aliaswire integrates Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange

Digital payment and credit solutions for banks provider Aliaswire has announced that it included DirectBiller payment platform with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange as a payment solution. Banks and businesses that use DirectBiller can offer improved billing and payment experiences to customers who prefer to pay their bills through a bill...
SWK Bank collaborates with getmomo

SWK Bank has started its collaboration with getmomo, a Germany-based provider of bail replacement and services around rental payments. getmomo offers tenants the possibility of waiving the cash deposit of a rent deposit with their landlord. In case of a claim by the landlord, tenants can choose whether they want to pay back the amount directly or in instalments.
Standard Chartered's SC Ventures launches bank agnostic supply chain finance

SC Ventures, Standard Chartered’s innovation, fintech investment, and ventures arm, has launched of Trade and Supply Chain Connect (TASConnect), a bank agnostic supply chain finance. TASConnect aims to be a provider of automated trade and supply chain financing solutions, which gives organisations and their ecosystems better access to liquidity...
Blackhawk Network teams with LOC Software to enable mobile payments

Backhawk Network has partnered with retail software company LOC Software to deliver touch-free mobile payment technologies to retailers. Research from Blackhawk Network shows that of the digital wallet growth observed in 2020, 59% of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began. Of the digital payment tools available, 48% of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over 2020.
Sygnum seeks UAE regulatory licence

Sygnum, a digital assets bank, has announced it is seeking a regulatory licence in the UAE. Sygnum operates a regulated digital asset banking platform across fiat accounts and payments, digital asset custody, transfers, staking, trading, lending, and an end-to-end tokenization solution covering primary market issuance and secondary market trading capabilities. Sygnum integrates major currencies and digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, a digital CHF into one account.
Paywallet receives USD 14 mln in funding

US-based payroll verification and remittance ecosystem Paywallet has announced it received USD 14 million in funding up to date, including a USD 8.82 million in Series A funding round. The funding round was led by US-based private equity investment company Pasaca Capital, followed by two other previous American investors, PruVista...
Trustly launches flexible payments solution

Trustly has launched FlexPay by Trustly to allow consumers the flexibility to defer the settlement date of a debited amount to a date in the future. Merchants will have the ability to configure the deferred settlement periods to up to 30 days. Merchants will continue to benefit from Trustly’s Open Banking Payments features like lower processing cost (below traditional deferred payment providers), guaranteed payments to eliminate chargebacks, as well as increased conversion, basket size, and consumer loyalty.
Boost and Breach Insurance Partner on Crypto Wallet Insurance

Boost Insurance and Breach Insurance are partnering to launch the first-ever crypto wallet insurance product. It’s called Crypto Shield and covers the theft of cryptocurrency while in the custody of a qualified custodian. Crypto Wallet Insurance. Crypto Shield is the first crypto insurance product for consumers. If your wallet’s...
Forter launches Smart Payments to boost ecommerce sales

Fraud prevention and digital commerce platform Forter has announced the launching of Smart Payments, a service designed to boost ecommerce conversion rates and revenues for merchants. The service uses 3D Secure (3DS) to meet Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) standards and reduce friction in the payment process at the same time....
D4t4 expands partnership with Quantexa

D4t4 has expanded its partnership with Quantexa with a new joint capability that pairs Quantexa's Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) Platform with real-time biometric profiling via the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP). By distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent digital behaviours, the combination of Celebrus and Quantexa will enable financial institutions to...
Sevio partners with iDenfy

Lithuania-based identity verification company iDenfy has partnered with tech development company Sevio for quick and safe. As financial fraud, account takeover, and other complex cybercrimes increased significantly during the pandemic and due to an expansion of the alternative payment methods market, Romanian-based Sevio focuses on fraud prevention and safe services in the advertising and marketing field.
Buy It Mobility rolls out BuyPass payment solution for merchants

Digital payments platform Buy It Mobility (BIM) has announced the launch of a new product that enables merchants to access branded payment alternatives. BuyPass gives retailers the ability to get their pay-by-bank (ACH) and merchant-branded payments programmes up and running seamlessly by reducing their integration lift and enabling faster speed to market, according to the company.
Tinkoff selects BPC's SaaS payment services for Asia expansion

Tinkoff has selected BPC’s SaaS Cloud payment services for its planned expansion to the Philippines. The project is an extension of an existing partnership between the two companies and is a testimony to BPC’s proven technical expertise in digital banking and payments, according to the press release. In addition to BPC’s technology, Tinkoff chose the firm due to BPC’s extensive local knowledge and experience in the Philippines and across Asia.
Fintechs face prohibitive Open Banking access costs

Australia-based provider of direct bank data feeds and Accredited Data Recipient for Open Banking, SISS Data Services, has completed ACCC Conformance Testing to become an ‘Active’ Data Recipient under the Consumer Data Right (CDR). The ACCC’s Conformance Test Suite forms an integral part of the Consumer Data Right...
BankiFi partners with TSB to launch app for SMEs

BankiFi has partnered with TSB to launch Revenu, an app, exclusive to TSB that will allow small businesses to receive quicker payments and to better manage their business finances. Revenu allows TSB’s business clients to collect customer payments from requests sent via SMS, WhatsApp, email, and QR code. It simplifies...
Wiwin raises EUR 1.5 million via crowd investing

Germany-based financial services company Wiwin has announced raising EUR 1.5 million through crowd investment. WIWIN is a platform for sustainable investing that brokers capital investments in the fields of renewable energies, sustainable start-ups, and energy-efficient real estate. The company is also a member of the Bundesverband Crowdfunding, the central interest group and network of commercial crowdfunding platforms in Germany, that aim for high standards of consumer protection.
AuthenticID partners with 1Kosmos for identity proofing and authentication

AuthenticID has teamed up with 1Kosmos to provide identity proofing and authentication solutions for governments, businesses, and individuals. The two comapnies enable organisations to validate the authenticity of a user’s identity for new account creation, accelerate customer onboarding, reduce costs associated with manual document reviews, and deliver customer experience for deploying passwordless access.
Comdirect launches sustainable robo advisor

Germany-based digital asset manager comdirect has announced expanding its offering by launching the sustainable robo advisor cominvest green. In 2017, comdirect entered the market with the cominvest robo advisor. Now, in addition to the existing cominvest classic, there is also the sustainable offer of digital asset management with cominvest green, which has adopted the original cominvest core feature. The selection of ETFs at cominvest green is not only based on the existing strict quality standards, but also on ecological, social, and ethical aspects (ESG criteria). In order to be included in the investment selection of cominvest green, ESG minimum ratings, strict exclusions from controversial economic activities, and a sustainable fund policy of the issuer are prerequisites.
Stripe leads USD 75 mln funding round into Check

Check, a three-year-old startup that provides software tools for digitising payrolls, has raised USD 75 million in a fresh funding round, according to Forbes. The Series-C investment round was led by payments platform Stripe along with fellow repeat investors Bedrock, Thrive, and Index. This latest round leaves Check with a total of USD 119 million in funding and a USD 725 million valuation.
