3S Money partners with ClearBank to boost international trade

Germany-based digital asset manager comdirect has announced expanding its offering by launching the sustainable robo advisor cominvest green. In 2017, comdirect entered the market with the cominvest robo advisor. Now, in addition to the existing cominvest classic, there is also the sustainable offer of digital asset management with cominvest green, which has adopted the original cominvest core feature. The selection of ETFs at cominvest green is not only based on the existing strict quality standards, but also on ecological, social, and ethical aspects (ESG criteria). In order to be included in the investment selection of cominvest green, ESG minimum ratings, strict exclusions from controversial economic activities, and a sustainable fund policy of the issuer are prerequisites.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO