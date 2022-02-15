ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Confident Running Game Will Get Back on Track, Be Fully Healthy

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMc5y_0eEw2FGh00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens took a major hit in last year's training camp when all three running backs on their depth chart went down with season-ending knee injuries.

The team had to scramble to find replacements, but they did not get the same production from that group.

Now, the hope is that J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards can resume their spots in the backfield. Justice Hill is a key member of special teams and also gets some carries.

“There’s always uncertainty with those guys, due to the nature of their injuries," GM Eric DeCosta said. "That being said, I know both guys, I know their work ethic, determination. We’re optimistic, of course, but there’s always … As we learned this year, there’s always going to be an unknown with injuries and how guys respond and how fast they get back. So, we’ll be conservative, I think, with those guys, for sure.

"We’ll assess the market, we’ll assess free agency, we’ll assess the Draft, and we’ll make the best decision we can regarding that position. [I] certainly expect that those guys will be back at some point. I don’t know exactly when, but we’re confident."

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game and was ruled out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason. In 2020, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury.

"Both guys are young, so that bodes well in their favor," DeCosta said. "But we’re confident that, at some point this year, those guys will be playing football for us.”

Hill tore his Achilles tendon in training camp after running for 225 yards on 58 carries the previous season. However, Hill made his mark on special teams, totaling a team-high nine special teams tackles and producing one forced fumble for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return — fourth-best in the NFL.

After the injuries, Devonta Freeman was signed prior to the season and had 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Baltimore also signed Latavius Murray, who finished with 501 yards and six touchdowns.

Ty’Son Williams (185 yards, one touchdown) was expected to embrace a bigger role but he struggled with blocking, did not play special teams, and fell out of favor with coach John Harbaugh.

The running backs performed well despite the tough circumstances.

In 2019, the Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season.

The hope is the running game can get back to that type of performance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Knee Injury Diagnosis In For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thankfully, though, Burrow has avoided serious injury. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burrow suffered a sprained knee in the loss at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
The Spun

4 Teams Pushing For Quarterback Trades: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer suggested four NFL teams are “ready to take a major swing” at the quarterback position this offseason. “We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer said in his report. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—such as Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become.”
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens named best fit for Trent Brown and Bradley Bozeman in free agency

In just about a month, the 2022 NFL free agency period will officially will commence. For the next few weeks, much of the talk surrounding the Ravens will be what free agents could they sign or re-sign, and what pending free agents might they lose to other teams. On Tuesday,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Patrick wants Von Miller to sign with Broncos in free agency

After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, outside linebacker Von Miller is now scheduled to become a free agent in March. The Rams would like to re-sign Miller, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the 32-year-old edge defender opts to test free agency this spring. That would leave the door open for the possibility of Miller returning to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Justice Hill#Draft
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Says He’ll Return If 2 Other Players Do, Too

Fans from around the NFL world are all asking the same question after this past Sunday’s Super Bowl: Will Rams superstar Aaron Donald return in 2022?. At yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, Donald was quoted saying “run it back.” But now, he’s added some stipulations to that decision.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TE Mike Gesicki is still requesting that the Dolphins pay Durham Smythe

The offseason is here for all 32 teams, and the start of the 2022 NFL free agency period is just around the corner. Miami has 28 pending free agents who could find themselves back with the team, with another organization, or out of the league. While the bigger names like Emmanuel Ogbah are getting the most attention, lesser-known guys like Durham Smythe could be a pretty significant loss if he were to sign with another team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Saints might have dodged a major bullet by not hiring Eric Bieniemy

Editor’s Note – The original source from the Chiefs Kingdom Editorial Board has been pulled. Here was their message regarding why. The New Orleans Saints interviewed several different candidates for their head coaching job before ultimately hiring Dennis Allen. It felt like from the start that Allen was going to get the job but the Saints were wise to conduct an actual search and one of the men they spoke with was Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Chiefs

Could the Kansas City Chiefs sign Odell Beckham Jr.? NFL insider Jeremy Fowler seems to think so. The question is more does Kansas City need to sign OBJ this offseason, or do they have more pressing needs?. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game in a...
NFL
Centre Daily

Report: Buccaneers Signing OL to Futures Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing offensive lineman Brandon Walton to a futures contract, The Athletic's Greg Auman reported on Tuesday. Walton spent the entire 2021 season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, a year removed from being in the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
748
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy