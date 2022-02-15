Ravens Confident Running Game Will Get Back on Track, Be Fully Healthy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens took a major hit in last year's training camp when all three running backs on their depth chart went down with season-ending knee injuries.

The team had to scramble to find replacements, but they did not get the same production from that group.

Now, the hope is that J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards can resume their spots in the backfield. Justice Hill is a key member of special teams and also gets some carries.

“There’s always uncertainty with those guys, due to the nature of their injuries," GM Eric DeCosta said. "That being said, I know both guys, I know their work ethic, determination. We’re optimistic, of course, but there’s always … As we learned this year, there’s always going to be an unknown with injuries and how guys respond and how fast they get back. So, we’ll be conservative, I think, with those guys, for sure.

"We’ll assess the market, we’ll assess free agency, we’ll assess the Draft, and we’ll make the best decision we can regarding that position. [I] certainly expect that those guys will be back at some point. I don’t know exactly when, but we’re confident."

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game and was ruled out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason. In 2020, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury.

"Both guys are young, so that bodes well in their favor," DeCosta said. "But we’re confident that, at some point this year, those guys will be playing football for us.”

Hill tore his Achilles tendon in training camp after running for 225 yards on 58 carries the previous season. However, Hill made his mark on special teams, totaling a team-high nine special teams tackles and producing one forced fumble for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return — fourth-best in the NFL.

After the injuries, Devonta Freeman was signed prior to the season and had 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Baltimore also signed Latavius Murray, who finished with 501 yards and six touchdowns.

Ty’Son Williams (185 yards, one touchdown) was expected to embrace a bigger role but he struggled with blocking, did not play special teams, and fell out of favor with coach John Harbaugh.

The running backs performed well despite the tough circumstances.

In 2019, the Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season.

The hope is the running game can get back to that type of performance.