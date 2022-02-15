Discover to bring A2A payments to the US

American Express and Delta Air Lines have added Plan It, the former’s Buy Now, Pay Later feature, as a payment option on the latter’s website when booking a flight. According to an American Express survey, 68% of Gen Z and Millennial travellers say they would be more likely to take trips to their dream destinations if they knew they could pay for the flights over time. With Plan It at checkout on delta.com, eligible card members can choose how they pay for Delta flights of USD 100 or more. Introduced in 2017, Plan It allows people to split up large purchases into equal monthly instalments with a fixed fee.

TRAVEL ・ 8 HOURS AGO