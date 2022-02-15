ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Discover to bring A2A payments to the US

thepaypers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover Financial Services has reportedly planned to give US merchants the option to accept payments directly from shoppers’ bank accounts, in partnership with Buy It Mobility Networks. Discover is going to let US merchants accept payments...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Aliaswire integrates Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange

Digital payment and credit solutions for banks provider Aliaswire has announced that it included DirectBiller payment platform with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange as a payment solution. Banks and businesses that use DirectBiller can offer improved billing and payment experiences to customers who prefer to pay their bills through a bill...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Moorwand offers payments compliance services

Payment solution provider Moorwand has launched a suite of payments compliance services to improve the financial crime systems and crontols for its clients. From AML to KYC regulations, financial service providers need to comply with requirements regarding payments. In 2021 non-compliance with AML regulations grew to USD 5.35 billion globally, according to Fenergo. In the UK, the HMT has called for evidence on the UK’s regime, while the European Commission recently proposed a new Anti-Money Laundering Authority to address the scale of the issue.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Coinbase to allow crypto recipients in Mexico cash out in pesos

Coinbase has launched a pilot program to allow cryptocurrency recipients in Mexico to cash out their funds in pesos. Cryptocurrencies are seen as an important way for people to send money to family and friends overseas because of the borderless nature of crypto and fewer intermediaries than traditional currency transfers.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Blackhawk Network teams with LOC Software to enable mobile payments

Backhawk Network has partnered with retail software company LOC Software to deliver touch-free mobile payment technologies to retailers. Research from Blackhawk Network shows that of the digital wallet growth observed in 2020, 59% of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began. Of the digital payment tools available, 48% of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over 2020.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A2a#Smartphone#Credit Card#Financial Services#Ach#Inmar
thepaypers.com

Elevate partners with Visa for push to debit health reimbursements

US-based consumer directed benefits platform Elevate has announced its partnership with Visa to implement the latter’s Visa Direct push payments platform. The Visa Direct programme allows Elevate customers to offer their employees seamless and quick access to healthcare reimbursements. By choosing Elevate, employees can handle reimbursements for their healthcare plans in a faster and easier manner.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Justt launches Optimus to prevent chargeback fraud

Israel-based Justt has announced the roll out of Optimus, a new chargeback intelligence solution, which gives merchants and PSPs full visibility into credit card payment disputes. Justt uses human expertise and smart tools to automate chargeback disputes, creating a tailored solution that gathers and submits evidence on behalf of merchants....
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

American Express offers Plan It checkout option on Delta.com

American Express and Delta Air Lines have added Plan It, the former’s Buy Now, Pay Later feature, as a payment option on the latter’s website when booking a flight. According to an American Express survey, 68% of Gen Z and Millennial travellers say they would be more likely to take trips to their dream destinations if they knew they could pay for the flights over time. With Plan It at checkout on delta.com, eligible card members can choose how they pay for Delta flights of USD 100 or more. Introduced in 2017, Plan It allows people to split up large purchases into equal monthly instalments with a fixed fee.
TRAVEL
thepaypers.com

NordPass and Cowbell Cyber to augment SME protection

Cowbell Cyber has partnered with password manager NordPass to offer SMEs a security solution. NordPass will be combining with Cowbell Rx, the company's referral marketplace, and will offer its business platform to policy holders for 15% off. The partnership's goal is to provide a way for small and medium sized businesses to protect themselves online from potential threats.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Marketing
digitaltransactions.net

How a Link to Discover And BIM’s New BuyPass App Ease ACH Payments for Merchants

Digital payments platform provider Buy It Mobility Networks Inc. is betting its new BuyPass application will further reduce the complexities around connecting to its platform for merchants that want to offer branded payment options that debit a consumer’s bank account. Launched Wednesday, the application drops a URL into a...
INTERNET
thepaypers.com

Trustly launches flexible payments solution

Trustly has launched FlexPay by Trustly to allow consumers the flexibility to defer the settlement date of a debited amount to a date in the future. Merchants will have the ability to configure the deferred settlement periods to up to 30 days. Merchants will continue to benefit from Trustly’s Open Banking Payments features like lower processing cost (below traditional deferred payment providers), guaranteed payments to eliminate chargebacks, as well as increased conversion, basket size, and consumer loyalty.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Buy It Mobility rolls out BuyPass payment solution for merchants

Digital payments platform Buy It Mobility (BIM) has announced the launch of a new product that enables merchants to access branded payment alternatives. BuyPass gives retailers the ability to get their pay-by-bank (ACH) and merchant-branded payments programmes up and running seamlessly by reducing their integration lift and enabling faster speed to market, according to the company.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Tinkoff selects BPC's SaaS payment services for Asia expansion

Tinkoff has selected BPC’s SaaS Cloud payment services for its planned expansion to the Philippines. The project is an extension of an existing partnership between the two companies and is a testimony to BPC’s proven technical expertise in digital banking and payments, according to the press release. In addition to BPC’s technology, Tinkoff chose the firm due to BPC’s extensive local knowledge and experience in the Philippines and across Asia.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Forter launches Smart Payments to boost ecommerce sales

Fraud prevention and digital commerce platform Forter has announced the launching of Smart Payments, a service designed to boost ecommerce conversion rates and revenues for merchants. The service uses 3D Secure (3DS) to meet Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) standards and reduce friction in the payment process at the same time....
INTERNET
thepaypers.com

YouLend research highlights importance of card payments to side-hustlers

Embedded finance provider YouLend has released data, which suggests that remote and cashless payments are important to the side-hustle phenomenon that took off during the pandemic. The new YouLend data found that 16% of all businesses are now side-hustles, and business owners with a separate main day job place more...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Fintechs face prohibitive Open Banking access costs

Australia-based provider of direct bank data feeds and Accredited Data Recipient for Open Banking, SISS Data Services, has completed ACCC Conformance Testing to become an ‘Active’ Data Recipient under the Consumer Data Right (CDR). The ACCC’s Conformance Test Suite forms an integral part of the Consumer Data Right...
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Global online commerce – 10 drivers of change

Ajit Sivadasan, President and Global Head of DTC at Lenovo, explores the global online commerce space and shares his view on the key drivers of change and why they are important. Considering the past two years with COVID-19 challenges and the previous ten years of changing customer behaviour, technology and...
INTERNET
thepaypers.com

ING Bank Romania launches SoftPOS app

ING Bank Romania has announced the launching of the ING SoftPOS app that turns Android mobile devices into POS. The app offers all the functionalities of a regular PoS and is suitable for all types of businesses, which means merchants can accept contactless payments made via credit or debit cards, phones, or another type of smart device equipped with the NFC technology.
NFL
zycrypto.com

Breaking: US State Colorado Will Accept Bitcoin For Tax Payments Starting This Summer

Colorado Governor Jared Schutz Polis has just announced that his state will begin accepting Bitcoin for tax payments starting this summer. Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, the state’s Governor Jared Schutz Polis confirmed that his administration was fast-tracking a plan to roll out a framework that will see Colorado residents start to pay their taxes in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
COLORADO STATE
finextra.com

Closed loop and A2A payments set to take a bite out of card schemes

Closed-loop payment systems are top of the alternative payment product wish list for payment professionals, with account-to-account payments at the point-of-sale running a close second, according to research by regulatory intelligence agency Vixio. The 2022 Payments Compliance Outlook report is based on research conducted late last year with 113 (56...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy