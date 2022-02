Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden (hamstring) will remain out through the All-Star break. Harden will not play in Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics or Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he will not play in the All-Star Game either. It remains to be seen if Harden will be available for the 76ers' first game back on Friday, February 25 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton should continue helping fill the void until Harden is ready to make his debut.

