Online Retail Sales Slide Against Tough Comparatives

 3 days ago

The online retail channel recorded a 24.4% sales decline in January after firms competed against a growth rate of 61.8% in the same month last year when the UK was in lockdown and the e-commerce market boomed. The figure from the IMRG Capgemini Online Retail Index follows 2021 ending...

kamcity.com

Retail Sales Bounced Back Last Month Despite Decline In Food Stores

Retail sales in the UK rebounded in January as shoppers returned to the high street after the disruption caused by the Omicron variant eased. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows retail sales volumes rose by 1.9% last month following a fall of 4.0% in December (revised down from a fall of 3.7%).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
actionforex.com

Pound Steady as Retail Sales Rebound

UK retail sales rebounded in January, with a gain Uof 1.9% m/m, its highest monthly gain since April 2021. The increase followed a decline of 4.0% in December and beat the consensus of 1.0%. The Omicron variant of corona continues to have a significant impact on consumer spending. The December drop was a result of consumers doing their Christmas shopping in October and November, while the January rise reflected the easing of health restrictions. With Covid regulations set to expire due to falling infection rates, we should see consumer spending continue to accelerate.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Retail Sales Solid for January

There is an adage on Wall Street: “Never underestimate the American consumer”., which appears appropriate for January’s retail sales data. Headline US Retail Sales for January were up 3.8% MoM vs an estimate of only 2% MoM. This was the biggest jump since March 2021. In addition, December’s print was revised lower from -1.9% MoM to -2.5% MoM. Also, January’s Retail Sales ex-Autos was 3.3% MoM vs 0.8% MoM expected and -2.8% MoM in December. Many analysts had estimated that a higher expected headline number would be due to the increasing auto sales (and increasing costs to auto sales), however that doesn’t seem to be the case. Retail sales ex-Gas and Autos were even stronger at 3.8% MoM vs 0.4% MoM expected! These numbers would suggest that people were spending in January, despite higher prices due to inflation!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Why strong retail sales failed to lift USD?

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Wednesday despite hawkish FOMC minutes and good U.S. data. The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates in March especially after the 3.8% jump in retail sales last month. Economists expected the increase to be driven by auto and gas sales but excluding autos, spending rose 3.3%, easily eclipsing their 0.8% forecast. Consumers appear unfazed by rising prices as they continued to spend. Although Omicron worries shaved 0.9% off spending at restaurants and bars, Americans took to their computers, spending 14.5% more online. Furniture and motor vehicle sales were also robust. Industrial production rose 1.4%, three times more than expected. With inflation at a 40-year high and consumers shaking off Omicron fears, not only is a rate hike in March assured but the risk of a 50bp hike is greater than 70 percent at this stage.
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Ocado Extends Partnership With Casino

Ocado and French supermarket group Casino have unveiled plans to develop e-commerce logistics warehouses for all grocery retailers in France as part of an extension to their current partnership into a new joint venture. The two firms said they believed there is “significant and growing demand for online grocery services...
ECONOMY
kamcity.com

Vitamin Brand Nutriburst Secures First Retailer Listing

Nutriburst – the first vitamin brand to develop a range of sugar-free vegan gummies – has secured a new permanent listing in Selfridges, both instore and online. The gummy vitamins are aimed at fitting with today’s consumer nutritional needs from immunity, to Prenatal, fitness, recovery, beauty, energy and more.
RETAIL
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Retailer Ahold posts strong Q4, boosted by online sales

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Ahold Delhaize, the supermarket retailer, reported on Wednesday a strong fourth quarter in its core U.S. and European markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove robust online sales. Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion), compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Scottish retailers hope for shopping revival as sales lift

Retailers reported their best sales figures for six months in January, but warned it was too early to tell if it was the start of a shopping revival. Total sales in Scotland improved by 5.1% on December, but were still nearly 8% down on pre-pandemic figures. The Scottish Retail Consortium...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Champagne Sales Hit Record As Fizz Returns With Pandemic Recovery

Champagne sales reached an all-time high last year, handily beating a previous mark set in 2019, as the relaxation of pandemic-related curbs fueled a surge in exports, notably to the US. Read the full article on the Reuters website. NAM Implications:. Key for individual brands to check their sales by...
DRINKS
kamcity.com

Nisa Supporting Retailers During Fairtrade Fortnight

Nisa is encouraging independent retailers to get behind Fairtrade Fortnight this year with enhanced support to help raise the profile of the event in their stores. A product brochure dedicated to Fairtrade products, a specially created point of sale and a Category Talk, focusing on Fairtrade and its importance in the market, has been recorded to share with retailers to offer further insight and education.
RETAIL
pymnts

Better Images Reduce Product Returns for Online Retailers

The flood of retail returns happening now is partly a tale of imagery gone wrong — and one that online merchants need to address to optimize satisfaction and minimize chargebacks. According to one 2021 study, nearly half (49%) of consumers who returned an eCommerce purchase did so because “the item didn’t match the description,” and that starts with images.
RETAIL
ShareCast

Retail sales jump as consumers splash out

Retail sales jumped last month, as shoppers sought out purchases ranging from watches to furniture, industry data showed on Tuesday. According to the latest BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor, total sales increased by 11.9% in January, compared to a 1.3% decline in January 2021, when the UK was in lockdown. On a year-on-two-year basis, total retail sales grew by 7.5%.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How Shopify Is Bringing Online Retailers Into the Future

Shopify is betting on augmented reality becoming business as usual for online retailers. The e-commerce platform now allows its online merchants to launch 3-D and augmented reality versions of their products directly on their websites. According to retail publication Charged, merchants can convert their entire product offerings into 3-D and A.R. models on their websites. Shopify is partnering with the U.K.-based A.R. platform Poplar Studio to offer the service through an app that costs businesses $49 per month.
RETAIL
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Advice for online retailers in turbulent times

Keeping your online business in order while maintaining a pleasant customer experience can be difficult, especially when variables outside of your control are affecting the operation of your establishment. In 2021, many businesses struggled with supply chain and hiring issues, thus increasing the number of customer complaints. Online shopping had...
RETAIL
NBC News

Retailers take shoplifting into their own hands with online readers

Marie Hartley, a 33-year old retail worker from Huntington, Indiana, who loves to shop for bargains was surprised to discover a tag inscribed with a metallic squiggle attached to a bra she purchased online from Victoria’s Secret in January. She’s previously bought items with these kinds of tags from...
RETAIL

