Claudio Ranieri believes Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic will be key in tonight's Champions League clash with Liverpool. Inter host the first-leg of the round of 16 tie. Ranieri said: "The Reds are very good, but they need something more in the Champions League as there are also Manchester City and Chelsea, taking into account that one between Real Madrid and PSG will be eliminated.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO