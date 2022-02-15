ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Man shot in Central City

By Kenny Kuhn
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The NOPD says the initial call for the shooting came at about 1:47 A.M. and happened in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Initial police reports show that 6th District officers responded to a report of a shooting. When responding officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

