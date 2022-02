I doubt TLS will publish this letter, but I’ll try anyway. By now everyone has seen the recent news about an Ocean County Judge rejecting a Lakewood board approval. If you read the comments all over the internet and social media on this topic, there was one general consensus on the matter: It’s too little too late, and attempting to fix the broken system is like closing the barn door after the horse left the barn.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO