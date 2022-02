My move from Dubai to Baltimore was a new chapter in my story, with a beginning I equate to the opening scene of The Devil Wears Prada. I walked through the aisles of stores and markets the way Anne Hathaway rushed across the busy and endlessly discoverable streets of New York City to start her new job. I was unaware of whether there were eyes peering at me, a wide-eyed hijabi Syrian-American girl stocking up on items to make her living space a new home. I reminded myself that whatever people’s reactions to me may be, I was the protagonist of my story. Just like the song “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall played in the background of Anne Hathaway’s strut, I affirmed to myself the lyrics “this is what I want to be.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO